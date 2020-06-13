Kriti Sanon’s lockdown cooking chronicles leaves fans in delight

Kriti Sanon’s lockdown cooking chronicles leaves fans in mouthwatering delight

Kriti Sanon has recently been spending her days locked up in the kitchen learning new recipes and techniques, and within the last three months she has gotten surprisingly good in the culinary arts.

From cooking to baking, the star has tried her hand in all areas, all with resounding success according to her fans over on Instagram.

From chicken mushroom sauce to masala prawn curry and even multigrain chocolate babka, Kriti has been flying high during her time in quarantine.



The last few months in quarantine has really put life into perspective for a large number of people. During this time, influencers and celebrities have even buckled down and began doing their own housework from scratch.

On the work front, Kriti has been waiting on the release of over three amazing films, Mimi, Second Innings, and last but not the least, Bachchan Pandey.