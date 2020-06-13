Javed Akhtar dubs himself an ‘equal opportunity atheist’ amid religious backlash

Javed Akhtar, Bollywood lyricist has come under fire at the hands of multiple religions due to his remarks on azan.

In order to clear the air he took to Twitter once more and updated the masses over his stance on the topic. He claims, “Recently when I commented that AZAN should be banned on loudspeakers Muslims cursed me that I would go to the worst place in hell.On the other hand Hindu bigots call me an anti national.I am an equal opportunity atheist who is against all kinds of faiths.”

For the unversed, this issue initially arose after Javed Akthar was slammed for claiming the call to prayer caused ‘discomfort’ for those living around the area.

Soon there after All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) also touched upon this claim, stating that these comments “are coming from the roots of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.”