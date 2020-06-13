Tiger Shroff makes Disha Patani’s 28th birthday special

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has extended love and wishes to rumuored girlfriend Disha Patani on her 28th birthday.



The War 2 actor turned to Instagram to share an unseen adorable video of Disha Patani, wherein she could be seen grooving at a restaurant.

Tiger captioned the endearing post with a heart emoji, “3 waffles and 3 pancakes later ...happy birthday rockstar @dishapatani.”

The Malang actress thanked Tiger with love and wrote in the comment box, “Youuuuu. thank you superstar.”



Tiger’s sister also dropped a lovable comment after seeing Disha and her brother’s PDA-filled post.

She wrote, “Cutest EVER.”

Tiger’s mother also made Disha’s birthday special by sharing an adorable photo with her and wrote, “Happiest birthday [email protected]”

Disha commented, “Thank you so much aunty.”

