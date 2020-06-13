Tiger Shroff makes Disha Patani’s 28th birthday special

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has extended love and wishes to rumuored girlfriend Disha Patani on her 28th birthday.
The War 2 actor turned to Instagram to share an unseen adorable video of Disha Patani, wherein she could be seen grooving at a restaurant.
Tiger captioned the endearing post with a heart emoji, “3 waffles and 3 pancakes later ...happy birthday rockstar @dishapatani.”
The Malang actress thanked Tiger with love and wrote in the comment box, “Youuuuu. thank you superstar.”
Tiger’s sister also dropped a lovable comment after seeing Disha and her brother’s PDA-filled post.
She wrote, “Cutest EVER.”
Tiger’s mother also made Disha’s birthday special by sharing an adorable photo with her and wrote, “Happiest birthday [email protected]”
Disha commented, “Thank you so much aunty.”