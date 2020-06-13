Madhuri Dixit speaks out against child labour: 'They are the future'

Madhuri Dixit raised her voice against the menace of child labour that is prevalent in India.

In a recent tweet, the Dhak Dhak girl wrote, "Say NO to child labour. Children belong in schools and loving homes. They are the future and it's our responsibility to safeguard and empower them. Let's lend a helping hand to children in need, our small efforts can make a big difference to their lives #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour."

The actress penned her thoughts on the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour on Friday.

On the professional front, Madhuri released her first single Candle, marking her debut in the music industry.

Post the lockdown, Madhuri Dixit will resume shooting for the dance reality show Dance Deewane where she is one of the judges.