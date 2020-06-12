Robert Pattinson's starrer 'Tenet' features Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia

Indian actress Dimple Kapadia plays an important role in the upcoming Hollywood film "Tenet".

The film directed by Christopher Nolan casts Robert Pattinson in the lead role.



The trailer of the film was released a few weeks ago, with Robert Pattinson revealing that Nolan blew up a real plane in one of the scenes.



Speaking of Dimple's role in the movie, actor-director Kenneth Branagh said that the veteran actress made quite an impression on set with her performance.

Speaking to Press Trust of India, he said, “She’s got a really smashing part in Tenet. I know that our master director, Mr. Nolan, was thrilled with her and our leading man, John David Washington was completely in love with her by the time they finished working together.”

Kenneth did not share details about the film's plot which according to Pattinson is quite complicated like all of Nolan's movies.

He further said, "There was a huge amount of excitement when we knew she was flying in and she pronounced herself very nervous. But then we heard about a rehearsal that she had with Christopher Nolan and John David Washington, and they both came away and said, ‘Well, if that’s nervous, I don’t know what calm is.’ Because she was perfect and quite awesomely brilliant as far as they were concerned and also completely gracious and delightful with the crew. So she made a tremendous impression."