Bhumi Pednekar on her secret to her weight loss and fitness journey

Bhumi Pednekar has carved her way into Indian cinema with her take on self-acceptance and love. Recently she spilled the beans on her secrets to maintaining her health.

According to a report by Mid-Day the actress revealed how she lost a drastic amount of weight before her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

During the course of the interview, she was asked to touch upon her secret to maintaining a fit and healthy physique the actress admits, "Self-acceptance and self-love is the key to any weight-loss journey. The first thing I would tell anyone who asks me about my weight loss is that you should first come to terms with your body, especially at a time like now where you have so many filters that can help in changing the way you look. One shouldn't stop using them but one should accept the way you look."

Before signing off she also claimed, "You should also be disciplined. In my case, I never used to miss the gym no matter what and not eat anything after 7.30 p.m."