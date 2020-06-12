Arjun Kapoor, cousin Sonam Kapoor’s throwback photo wins hearts

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor shared unseen throwback photo with cousin Sonam Kapoor and the fans have loved it.



The Panipat actor turned to Instagram and shared the dazzling picture, originally shared by his friend, in his story.

In the photo Sonam could be seen standing in extreme left donning black outfit while Arjun is dressed in white and black T-shirt and shorts.

He wrote, “some serious throwback”.

This is not the first time he has shared throwback photo, Arjun and Sonam had been treating their fans with throwback and childhood photos on their social media handles.

Recently, Arjun extended birthday wishes to the Neerja actress by sharing a throwback photo.

He wrote, “Happy birthday @sonamkapoor !!! Miss the good old days where we hugged without a care in the world... but always know hugs or no hugs I got ur back....”.

On the work front, Arjun will next be seen in film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Parineeti Chopra.

