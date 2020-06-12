Shahid Kapoor cooks delicious pasta for wife Mira Kapoor first time in five years

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor cooked delicious pasta for wife Mira Rajput for the first time in five years.



Mira turned to Instagram and shared a photo of homemade pasta in her story.

She revealed, “The Husband cooks for the first time in 5 years.”

Mira also appreciated Shahid Kapoor’s cooking skills saying “this is by far the best pasta I’ve eaten #nobias @shahidkapoor.”

The couple has been treating fans with adorable photos and videos from the self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Shahid and Mira got married in 2015 and they have two children –three years old daughter Misha Kapoor and one-year-old Zain Kapoor.