Kelly Clarkson reveals actual reason behind divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson shocked her industry friends on Thursday after news got out that she is filing for a divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock.

The duo, that shares four children, had been married to each other for seven years.

However, in a cover story for PEOPLE earlier, the songstress revealed the reason behind the couple's split was her husband's extremely hectic work schedule.

"My husband and I were actually talking a lot of pillow talk over months and months of time. Because we also lived in Nashville, so it was a big move for our family to move to LA," Clarkson told PEOPLE last August.



She added, "We ended up moving our whole family out here. It was kind of a big decision for us, but it just seemed like a new adventure, honestly. My husband is a really good salesman on ideas. He's just really good at pointing out things that maybe will push me out of my comfort zone, which is why we're really great partners in life as well."



Blackstock has been Clarkson's longterm manager and has worked closely with her.

"Even the show here, he has his own office. I have my own office. And he's always on the phone ... he's always working.

"When we vacation — we just took our first family vacation and had a really good chunk of time because we knew things were about to be really busy. He goes off and does stuff with the kids, and then I'll do something else with the other two. We do a really good job of being like, 'I need some me time'" the singer said hinting at what might have caused them to grow distant from each other.