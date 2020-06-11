COVID-19: Punjab govt mulls separate strategy for Lahore

Buzdar told the meeting — to review measures to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus in Punjab — that no delay would be tolerated in this regard. Geo.tv/Files

LAHORE: Separate strategy was to be devised for Lahore's concerning coronavirus situation, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said Thursday, directing authorities to do so at the earliest amid a rising number of infections in the city.

While chairing a meeting at his office to review the measures to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus in Punjab, Buzdar stressed that no delay would be tolerated in this regard.

The meeting — comprising Corps Commander Lahore Lt Gen Majid Ehsan, General Officer Commanding 10-Division Maj-Gen Muhammad Aneeq-ur-Rehman Malik, Director-General Rangers Punjab Maj Gen Muhammad Aamir Majeed, Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik, Inspector-General of Police for Punjab Shoaib Dastgir, ACS (Home), Commissioner Lahore, and high ranking civil and military officers — expressed concern over the persistent surge in the number of coronavirus patients in Punjab, especially Lahore.

As of now, 22,749 individuals have been infected with COVID-19 in Lahore including 1,168 in the last 24 hours, while 300 lives have been lost in the city till date.

The participants agreed to devise a separate strategy for overcoming the pandemic in Lahore. They also decided to formulate an "expert working group" to set up a separate model for the provincial capital, with its recommendations to be presented to the National Command Operation Center (NCOC) for final approval.

It was decided that more steps were to be taken to stop communities from contracting the respiratory illness and all-out resources be utilised for the purpose, an official spokesperson said.

The participants agreed to further expedite concerted efforts through effective coordination between civil and military organisations. In addition, the meeting also took stock of various matters, including patients' case management and increased number of beds in hospitals.

Strict compliance of wearing face masks in public was to be ensured, the participants agreed, noting that any violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the markets and commercial areas would not be tolerated.

Educational institutions would not be opened in the prevailing circumstances, it was decided.

The CM said people would have to demonstrate responsibility in the given situation, saying the government was dealing with the coronavirus challenge in a befitting manner. More steps would be taken in the light of experts’ recommendations, he added.

The meeting lauded the efforts of medical staff and the chief minister thanked the military leadership for extending full cooperation to deal with the coronavirus epidemic.

Lt Gen Majid Ehsan assured the government of every possible assistance to overcome and control the spread of coronavirus, saying it was a national challenge.