Janhvi Kapoor is named 'headmaster' for making sure lockdown rules are followed

Janhvi Kapoor shares her dad’s adorable reaction to her helicopter SOPs amid COVID-19

Ever since the COVID-19 scare first infiltrated across the world, many well-known faces began tightening their precautionary safety measures and and it appears Janhvi Kapoor was one of them.

During the latest episode of her video series, It Girl, the actor opened up about what she has been up to during the last couple of months and what kind of precautions she and her family have taken during this time.

Janhvi quipped that she is known in her house to be the ‘headmaster’ due to her apparent cautiousness surrounding the pandemic.

She reveals that her father lovingly refers to her with this name, “He calls me 'headmaster' now. He's enjoying it and shows off to his friends. When he's on the phone and I enter the room, I start asking if all the precautions are in place. He tells his friends, 'I'll call you later, the headmaster is here'. He pretends he's annoyed. But actually, he enjoys saying that'."