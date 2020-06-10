Priyanka Chopra shares emotional post on her father’s 7th death anniversary

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra shares an emotional post to remember her father Dr Ashok Chopra on his seventh death anniversary.



The Bajirao Mastani actress turned to social media and shared a monochrome throwback photo of her late father and penned down a heart-wrenching note.

Posting her father’s picture, Priyanka wrote with a heart emoji, “We're connected by heartstrings to infinity. Miss you dad, every single day!”.

Ashok passed away on June 10, 2013 after a prolonged battle with cancer.



Currently, Priyanka Chopra is in self-isolation with husband Nick Jonas in US. She has been treating her fans with beautiful pictures on social media.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Netflix films The White Tiger and superhero film We Can Be Heroes.