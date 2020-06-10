Sarah Jessica Parker posts powerful message about inequality

Hours after George Floyd's burial, actress Sarah Jessica Parker shared a powerful message about inequality.

The 55-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday, just as Floyd's funeral was being held, saying his death sparked some much needed change.

Her message was accompanied by several photos from protests that have happened across New York City since Floyd's tragic death.

Just two days after Floyd's death, the 'Divorce' star posted a photo of a black man praying.

The picture was captioned: 'Grief. Agony. Heartache. Sorrow. Justice. Please RIP Mr. Floyd. X, SJ.'

She also participated in the Blackout Tuesday, posting a black square on her Instagram with the caption, 'BLACK LIVES MATTER X,SJ' with the #BlakoutTuesday hashtag.







