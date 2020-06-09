Prince Andrew pitting against the US over testifying in Jeffrey Epstein case

Prince Andrew pitting against the US over testifying in the Jeffrey Epstein Investigation

Prince Andrew has developed a budding conflict with prosecutors handling the Jeffrey Epstein case after he refused to offer his cooperation.

The prince had previously claimed that he was "willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations if required." However, this January, Geoffrey Berman, an attorney working for the Southern District of New York allegedly claimed that the royal had offered close to zero cooperation.

The Guardian states that Prince Andrew already offered to aid the investigation on three separate occasions previously. "The Duke of York has on at least three occasions this year offered his assistance as a witness to the DoJ. Unfortunately, the DoJ has reacted to the first two offers by breaching their own confidentiality rules and claiming that the duke has offered zero cooperation. In doing so, they are perhaps seeking publicity rather than accepting the assistance proffered.”

However till this time there has been no aid. Berman claimes, "Today, Prince Andrew yet again sought to falsely portray himself to the public as eager and willing to cooperate with an ongoing federal criminal investigation into sex trafficking and related offences committed by Jeffrey Epstein and his associates, even though the prince has not given an interview to federal authorities, has repeatedly declined our request to schedule such an interview and nearly four months ago informed us unequivocally—through the very same counsel who issued today’s release—that he would not come in for such an interview.”