Shah Rukh Khan says he would give up his career for wife Gauri Khan: throwback

Shah Rukh Khan had mentioned how his wife comes before everything else

Bollywood’s power couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been serving couple goals for decades now.

And the unbreakable bond that the two share is evident in the way the actor spoke about their love story in previous interviews as well as his biography written by Anupama Chopra.

During an old interview with Star Dust, the Zero star had mentioned how his wife comes before everything else, even before his Bollywood throne.

“My wife comes first. And I can tell you this much that if ever I am asked to make a choice between my career and Gauri, I’ll leave films…I mean I would go insane but for her. She’s the only thing I have…I love her body. I am hooked to her.”

However, things weren't always smooth for the two. In another interview on the show Rendezvous With Simi Garewal in 1997, Gauri was asked about her husband’s protective nature: “It was possessiveness. It has turned to protectiveness. He was disgustingly possessive, he was sick. He wouldn’t let me wear a white shirt because he thought that it was transparent. It was a kink in the mind, I think.”

Explaining himself, Khan said: “I knew her but nobody knew that I knew her, so there was this whole feeling of lack of ownership. Whether it’s a man or a woman, I think both of them want to have it. So one just felt like...somehow to control, and I had become very cheap.”