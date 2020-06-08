Priyanka Chopra admits she stopped endorsing fairness products: throwback

Many users were quick to slap labels like ‘hypocrite’ on Priyanka Chopra after her BLM post

Priyanka Chopra had nettled social media after she came forth extending support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Many users were quick to slap labels like ‘hypocrite’ on the Quantico actor owing to the several fairness cream products she had endorsed earlier.

And in the midst of all the criticism, Priyanka’s fans managed to dig out an old interview of the actor where she can be seen explaining why her endorsements for fairness products are a thing of the past.

Talking to Barkha Dutt in 2015, the Baywatch star said: “I felt really bad about it, that’s why I stopped doing it. All my cousins are gora-chitta (fair) I was the one who turned out dusky because my dad is dusky. Just for fun, my Punjabi family would call me ‘kaali, kaali, kaali’. At 13, I wanted to put fairness creams and wanted my complexion changed.”

“But then I got into films and I didn’t understand. And I did do a fairness endorsement for a year and then I felt like ‘I look pretty alright.’ I shouldn’t, I don’t wanna do this and then I didn’t do it,” she said.

“But I was also finding my ground that time as I was 21 or 22 years old,” she added.



Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had attacked Priyanka and other B-Town stars for voicing support for the black community in America while also promoting fairness creams: “The Indian celebrities they’ve been endorsing all kinds of fairness products and today shamelessly they stand and say black lives matter, I mean how dare they? Our industry even shies away from casting darker actors for characters that are supposed to be fair-skinned.”

“Why is no one asking them about these million-dollar deals that they’ve been doing with all kinds of fairness products and how come suddenly all black lives matter because racism is deep-rooted and when you have commercialised such events that is the lowest humanity can hit.”