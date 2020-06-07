BTS makes generous donation to support Black Lives Matter

South Korean band BTS has made a generous donation to Black Lives Matter movement to support the ongoing protests against racial inequality.

Hollywood stars, musicians, and sports celebrities are making huge donations to support the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of George Floyd's killing at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

Angelina Jolie recently donated $200,000 to a civil rights organization to fight racial inequality in the United States.

Reuters reported that BTS donated $1 million to Black Lives Matter (BLM) in support of U.S. protests against police brutality.

BTS on Thursday said on Twitter that they are against racism and violence with the hashtag BlackLivesMatter:

“We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.”

The hashtag went viral among the K-pop group’s fans and started another wave of donations with a new hashtag, MatchAMillion.

The movement encouraged BTS’ fan base, known as 'ARMY', an acronym for Adorable Representative MC for Youth, to match the $1 million donation the group made.