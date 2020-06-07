Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spend Saturday night at Neetu Kapoor’s residence

close
Sun Jun 07, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 07, 2020
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spend Saturday night with sisters at Neetu Kapoor’s residence

Bollywood lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spent their Saturday night with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Shaheen Bhatt at Neetu Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai.

Riddhima Kapoor turned to Instagram and shared adorable photos and selfies with family.

In the one of the photos, Alia and Ranbir could also be seen with Shaheen and Riddhima.

Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan could also be seen in one of the photos with Neetu Kapoor.

Sisters ‍️️

Riddhima with a heart emoji captioned the collage of photos, "My comfort zone #familia."

My comfort zone ️ #familia

The family photos have won the hearts of fans on the internet.

Veteran Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya was also present at the get-together.

Alia and Ranbir, who are reportedly quarantined together at latter’s residence, have visited Neetu’s residence several times post Rishi Kapoor’s sad demise.

