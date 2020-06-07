Sonam Kapoor is missing travelling, ready to go anywhere

Sonam Kapoor is missing traveling, ready to go anywhere

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who is spending quality time with husband Anand Ahuja in New Delhi, is missing travelling amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.



The Neerja actress turned to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of herself from the airport and wrote, “All my bags are packed and I’m ready to go..... somewhere.. anywhere I miss travelling.”

Shortly after the actress shared the endearing post, fans started speculating that she may travel to Mumbai to meet her parents.



Sonam Kapoor has been treating her fans with adorable photos and videos from the quarantine, however, she is missing her parents Anil Kapoor, Sunita and siblings who are in Mumbai.

Sonam and her husband last month celebrated their second wedding anniversary in self-isolation.

Also, the actress shared glimpses of her luxurious home in New Delhi on Instagram recently.