Reese Witherspoon reveals she has always 'challenged the belief system around' her

Reese Witherspoon came forth shedding light on her reasons for moving to Los Angeles, after being raised in Tennessee.

In an interview with OK! magazine, the actress said she wanted to break free from her family's conservative ideologies, as she has always believed in challenging the belief system surrounding her.

She revealed how she comes from a very conservative family, which is why she decided to move to LA.

"When I would go back home I was always the person who comes from Los Angeles with all the crazy ideas. I grew up in a very conservative family and a very conservative society, so I have always challenged the ideas and the belief systems that I grew up with. That's probably why I moved so far away - to meet people who have similar ideas to my own," she said.



The star, talking about her experience with mothehood, shared, "After you have a child, you have this amazing feeling that you can accomplish anything because it is so challenging on your body and your mind. It changes your entire life. I feel like if you can adapt to that, and do it to the best of your ability, it's a great achievement in life."

The 44-year-old actress also admitted that she became more "vulnerable" after embracing motherhood.

"It makes you incredibly vulnerable. It feels like you're walking around with your heart outside your body. If anything happens to my children, it wrecks me. If they suffer or if they feel sad, it really makes me feel bad. As a mother, I feel like the most important thing you have to do is to be there, to be consistent, and be part of their lives," she said.