close
Sat Jun 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
June 6, 2020

Zoya Akhtar's next film to feature Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, Jun 06, 2020

Indian filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's next film would feature Katrina Kaif and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

According to Pinkvilla, Ranveer has okayed the film in which Kat would play an important role opposite the Gully Boy star.

"She has a very interesting and powerful role, integral to the life of Ranveer's character in the film," the report said of Katrina Kaif's role in the film which would be a gangster drama.

The report further said that Katrina Kaif and Ranveer were up for Kabir Khan's directorial 83 but the actor's wife Deepika Padukone got the role.

It would be Ranveer's third movie with Zoya Akhtar after Dil Dharakne Do and Gully Boy. 

Latest News

More From Bollywood