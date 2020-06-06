Kangana Ranaut calls out Bollywood's 'hypocrisy' over BLM posts

Kangana Ranaut is calling out her fellow industry insiders once again for their hypocrisy

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut is known to be one of the most vocal actors in the industry.

And the diva is calling out her fellow industry insiders once again for their hypocrisy as they raise their voices for the Black Lives Matter movement while endorsing fairness cream brands as well.

During an interview with BBC, Kangana said: “The Indian celebrities they’ve been endorsing all kinds of fairness products and today shamelessly they stand and say black lives matter, I mean how dare they? Our industry even shies away from casting darker actors for characters that are supposed to be fair-skinned.”

“Why is no one asking them about these million-dollar deals that they’ve been doing with all kinds of fairness products and how come suddenly all black lives matter because racism is deep-rooted and when you have commercialised such events that is the lowest humanity can hit.”

“My sister (Rangoli Chandel) is dusky, yet beautiful. If I go ahead and be part of this campaign, then, in a way, I would be insulting her. If I can’t do that to my sister, then how can I do it to the entire nation?” she said.

Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani and Sonam Kapoor are amongst the many stars called out for their hypocrisy in Bollywood for being supporters of the BLM movement while also promoting skin whitening products.