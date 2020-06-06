Sanjay Dutt remembers father Sunil Dutt on his birth anniversary

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt remembered his father Sunil Dutt on his birth anniversary and shared a heart-wrenching message.



The Sanju actor turned to social media and shared a throwback photo of himself with his father.

The Munna Bhai actor wrote with a heart emoji, “You have always been my source of strength and happiness. Happy Birthday Dad!”

Commenting on the post, Sanjay’s daughter Trishala Dutt dropped a lovable comment saying “Happy Birthday DadaJi”.

Sanjay’s wife Manyata Dutt also dropped two heart emojis in the comment box.

Earlier on June 1, the actor also paid rich tribute to his mother on her birth anniversary with an emotional note.

He wrote with a heart emoji, “Happy Birthday Ma, miss you.”