Sara Ali Khan: Twitter questions her Columbia degree after tone-deaf 'All Lives Matter' post

The Instagram post by Sara Ali Khan was soon taken down after immense criticism

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan has found herself in the midst of quite a puddle after she posed an ill-informed and tone-deaf post about ‘All Lives Matter.’

The Instagram post by the 24-year-old Simmba actor was soon taken down after netizens pointed their guns at the actor for the insensitive and problematic image.

The picture showed fists of a black, white and brown person and a trunk of an elephant, with the words Black Lives Matter written over it. Only the problem was that the word ‘black’ had been cancelled out and replaced with ‘all.’

One user slammed her saying despite her degree from an Ivy League, the actor was still largely ignorant on social issues: “A reminder that Sara Ali Khan has a degree in history and political science from Columbia. Her ignorance in spite of her education is astounding.”

“Sara Ali Khan was always regressive. Y’all hyped her up because she’s remotely funny and articulate. But she’s always been completely blind and oblivious to any kind of social issue. And instead of keeping quiet she acts the intellectual,” another commented.

The slogan rising against the Black Lives Matter movement has been getting flouted all around for negating the significance of the plight of black Americans that is conveyed through the BLM movement.