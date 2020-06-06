Nawazuddin Siddiqui's niece says she 'ran away after mother left house due to abuse'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been at the centrefold of a controversy involving his wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, who filed for divorce citing serious reasons.

Shortly after his niece came forth stating she was sexually harassed by the actor's brother, Minazuddin Siddiqui, filing an FIR for the same.

Now, during an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Nawaz's niece Sasha Siddiqui, made shocking revelations about him and his family members.

Opening up about the sexual ordeal she had to endure from age 9 till she turned 18 and a half, Sasha shared that Minaz would be 'touching her thighs' and 'forcing her to have a sexual relationship' with him and that she would resist and get beaten up mercilessly by her uncle.

"I had told my family several times about Minaz chachu. My father wouldn't believe me. It had happened so many times in front of them but they would still not believe what I said."



She further added, "My mother is Punjabi and she left us after facing domestic violence at the hands of my family members. She couldn't take me along with her. So whenever I told my family about Minaz chachu, they would tell me, "Your mother was Hindu, we don't trust you'. This happens a lot in our family. I was not allowed to stay after a particular point because they feel girls shouldn't be educated. I ran away and got married against my family's wishes. They filed a kidnapping case against my husband and my in-laws."

Watch Sasha's interview about Nawaz and his brother here







