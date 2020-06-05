Tahira Kashyap touches upon ‘the symbiotic relationship’ between humans and nature. Photo: The Statesman

Tahira Kashyap has recently weighed in on World Environment Day with tips curated to combat the disasters wreaking havoc on nature.

She believes that the time has come for humans to take up the responsibility of their thousand-year negligence and cumulative burdens on Mother Nature.

According to Hindustan Times, she was quoted saying, “Our world is a reflection of our past actions. Floods, global warming, virus and cyclones are bombarding us on a daily basis. To have a better future, we need to make the correct choices in our present. That’s why I thought of sharing a few quick tips which are very doable which aren’t out of the ordinary.”

The star further went on to state that albeit humans are inclined to look away from their symbolic relationship with nature, both require each other to maintain their survival. “We have a tendency to think that we and the environment are two different entities. But it’s about time that realise we’re one and nature is screaming that out loud. We shouldn’t ignore the fact that we are in sync with the environment. If we disrupt this flow, it’s bound to backfire.”

To save the environment, a healthy dialogue is essential, as "communication and having an action-based life can be a good way of encouraging other people to talk about it. A lot of influencers aren’t experts but they’re making the effort of spreading the message of protecting nature. That’s the kind of heart and spirit we should have. We need to understand that there aren’t just a few people who need to fight for the environment and it’s not a job given only to them. We all have the responsibility to take care of it and respect it.”

Before signing off, she pledged to make a difference, claiming, “I pledge to be more compassionate. When we’ve compassion brimming inside us, we’ll become more considerate towards our environment and the people living in it.”



