Sumeet Vyas touches upon his wife's pregnancy and the birth of his son Ved. Photo: Cinestaan

Soon after Sumeet Vyas’s wife Ekta Kaul gave birth to their newborn son, the actor touched upon the name he chose. Sumeet claimed that the reason why he opted for the name Ved was because of its religious significance and similarities to the figure Ved Vyas, also known as the author of Mahabharat.

According to an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the young father claimed, “Long ago, one of our relatives was having a child and we were discussing names when Ved came up and stayed with me. I decided if I have a boy, I’ll name him Ved. Since we come from the line of Ved Vyas, it makes sense.”

During the course of the interview, he also revealed why he chose to have his son delivered in his aunt’s hospital. The Veere Di Wedding actor claimed, “We couldn’t trust a multi-facility hospital at a time like this. It was a normal delivery and both Ekta and Ved are doing fine.”

While his wife was admitted in the hospital, no one could come and visit her due to the ongoing crisis. “Once we return home, we’ll see if they can be brought over to meet the baby, even if only for an hour.”

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, the actor claimed that the only good part which came out of the current world situation is that he was able to spend time with her pregnant wife. “The only silver lining is I got to spend all this time at home which generally I am not able to as I am usually working and travelling most of the time. So this was the time we got to spend together.”