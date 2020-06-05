Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi’s 14-day home quarantine ends

Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor and his daughters have ended their 14-day home quarantine and looking forward to starting afresh.



Boney Kapoor turned to Instagram and shared with the fans “Happy to share that while my daughters & I had always been tested negative, our 3 staff members who had tested positive for Covid19, have fully recovered & tested negative. Our 14 day home quarantine period has also ended & we look forward to starting afresh.”

He further said, “We pray for the speedy recovery of all the people who are recovering and to the rest, we urge you to Stay Safe by strictly following guidelines given by the Government.”

“My family and I would like to thank the Doctors, healthcare workers, BMC, Mumbai Police, State and Central Government for their help and support not just to us but to all across Maharashtra and India. Together we shall overpower Covid19 virus,” he further said.

Three staff members at Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor's house had tested positive for coronavirus in the third week of May, 2020.