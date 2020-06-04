close
Thu Jun 04, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
June 4, 2020

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother faces sexual harassment allegations

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Minazuddin Siddiqui is facing allegations of sexual harassment, Indian media reported on Wednesday. 

Local media reported that a woman has approached New Delhi police with a complaint against the actor's brother.

The woman told a local media outlet that she was harassed by Minaz when she was only nine years old and didn't know what's happening.

She said that Minza is backed by his family and he neither works nor earns anything. The woman claimed that he gets maximum support from his elder brother Nawazduddin Siddiqui.

She said that she thought Nawaz would react differently because of his acting background, but he accused her of lying, saying his brother can't do anything of the sort.

"Which movie are you watching to cook up such allegations?" the woman quoted the actor as having told her.

