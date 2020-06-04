Vanessa Morgan voices out against racism on the sets of ‘Riverdale’. Photo: Bustle

Vanessa Morgan has opened up about the hidden nuances of racism she has noticed within the popular Netflix show Riverdale. In a social media post the actress touched upon how the show portrays black characters as ‘less than’ compared to their counterparts.

In an Twitter post she tackled the issue, revealed how tired she is with the current character development. “Tired of how black people are portrayed in media, tired of us being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry scary people. Tired of us also being used as sidekick nondimensional characters to our white leads. Or only used in the ads for diversity but not actually in the show. It starts with the media. I’m not being quiet anymore.”

Check out the tweet below:

In a reply she also touched upon how she is paid the least among all other characters on the show and is treated as a “token biracial bisexual.”





