Nawazuddin Siddiqui reacts to niece's sexual harassment complaint against brother

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reacts to niece's sexual harassment complaint against his brother

Nawaz Siddiqui is currently under hot waters. First, his wife, Aaliya Siddiqui filed for divorce from him and now the actor's niece has filed a sexual harassment complaint against his brother.

According to Times of India, when the actor was approached for his take on the matter, he said, "Thanks for your concern about me... but in this case... NO COMMENT."

Nawaz had recently traveled to Budhana to be with his 71-year-old mother.

The Sacred Games actor's niece had recently filed a complaint against his brother at Jamia police station in Delhi.

“I have filed a complaint about sexual harassment by my uncle when I was nine years old. My parents were divorced when I was two years old, so I had a step mother. I was tortured a lot. As a child, I didn’t understand thinking it was my uncle, but when I grew up I realized it was a different kind of touch. There was violence too,” she revealed.