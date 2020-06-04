Janhvi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and others express outrage over pregnant elephant's killing

Bollywood celebrities have come together to mourn and condemn the senseless killing of a pregnant elephant in Indian state Kerala.

According to reports, locals in Kerala offered a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers to a harmless elephant which resulted in the painful death of the poor animal.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the country and celebrities are using their voice to speak out against animal brutality, including Janhvi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and others.

After the killing sparked massive outrage, an FIR was filed to probe into the matter against unidentified persons and a manhunt has been launched to find people responsible for the incident.

