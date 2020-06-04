close
Thu Jun 04, 2020
Janhvi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and others express outrage over pregnant elephant's killing

Bollywood celebrities have come together to mourn and condemn the senseless killing of a pregnant elephant in Indian state Kerala. 

According to reports, locals in Kerala offered a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers to a harmless elephant which resulted in the painful death of the poor animal.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the country and celebrities are using their voice to speak out against animal brutality, including Janhvi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and others. 

Here's what eminent Bollywood celebs are saying about the horrific incident

View this post on Instagram

We pray to him and yet do this A pregnant elephant was fed cracker stuffed pineapple by unidentified people in Kerala which exploded in her mouth and damaged her jaw. She walked around the village and finally passed away standing in a river. We keep searching for monsters hoping they would be having the devil's horns on their heads. But look around you, the monsters walk beside you. This elephant was going to give birth 18-20 months later. Even after the elephant was injured, she did not crush a single home or hurt a single human being. She just stood in a river because of the excruciating pain and passed away without hurting a single soul. From anybody who throws stones at a stray dog to anybody hurting a living soul, choose one face. A lot of these animals trust human beings because they have been helped by them in the past. This is cruel beyond measure. When you lack empathy and kindness, you do not deserve to be called a human being. To hurt someone is not human. Just stricter laws won't help. We need a decent execution of the law too. Until the guilty are punished in the worst possible way, these wicked monsters will never fear the law. Though it's a difficult task, I hope they are able to find out the one who committed this crime and punish them accordingly. Artwork by Bratuti.

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on




View this post on Instagram

#Repost @tedthestoner . We all would urge @cmokerala to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice for this heinous crime. • A pregnant elephant was fed cracker stuffed pineapple by unidentified people in Kerala which exploded in her mouth and damaged her jaw. She walked around the village and finally passed away standing in a river. We keep searching for monsters hoping they would be having the devil's horns on their heads. But look around you, the monsters walk beside you. This elephant was going to give birth 18-20 months later. Even after the elephant was injured, she did not crush a single home or hurt a single human being. She just stood in a river because of the excruciating pain and passed away without hurting a single soul. From anybody who throws stones at a stray dog to anybody hurting a living soul, choose one face. A lot of these animals trust human beings because they have been helped by them in the past. This is cruel beyond measure. When you lack empathy and kindness, you do not deserve to be called a human being. To hurt someone is not human. Just stricter laws won't help. We need a decent execution of the law too. Until the guilty are punished in the worst possible way, these wicked monsters will never fear the law. Though it's a difficult task, I hope they are able to find out the one who committed this crime and punish them accordingly. Artwork by Bratuti.

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

View this post on Instagram

A pregnant elephant was fed cracker stuffed pineapple by unidentified people in Kerala which exploded in her mouth and damaged her jaw. She walked around the village and finally passed away standing in a river. We keep searching for monsters hoping they would be having the devil's horns on their heads. But look around you, the monsters walk beside you. From anybody who throws stones at a stray dog to anybody hurting a living soul, choose one face. A lot of these animals trust human beings because they have been helped by them in the past. This is cruel beyond measure. When you lack empathy and kindness, you do not deserve to be called a human being. To hurt someone is not human. Just stricter laws won't help. We need a decent execution of the law too. Until the guilty are punished in the worst possible way, these wicked monsters will never fear the law. Though it's a difficult task, I hope they are able to find out the one who committed this crime and punish them accordingly. Artwork by Bratuti. Post reposted from @tedthestoner

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

After the killing sparked massive outrage, an FIR was filed to probe into the matter against unidentified persons and a manhunt has been launched to find people responsible for the incident.

