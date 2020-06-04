Himansh Kohli worries over ‘disturbing’ schedule changes during COVID-19. Photo: Times of India

Himansh Kohli rocked Indian cinema with his performance in Yaariyan back in 2014, however, his subsequent releases were not really up to standard and therefore Himansh took up a two year sabbatical to pay attention to his craft.

As a result of the pandemic however, many shoots have begun to lag behind schedule and Himansh’s shoot for Boondi Raita joined the mix fairly recently. During his interview with Hindustan Times Himansh admitted, “It was quite disturbing for me as I was hopeful to be back with new vigour.”

He also admitted that these changes were hard on him to wrap his head around and in turn made him feel extremely depressed. “I was hopeful and preparing myself for this comeback but this lockdown suddenly happened and our schedules in Dehradun and Rishikesh got cancelled. It was quite depressing initially.”

“Uncertainty is very disturbing. We all are facing it right now. Mental health is something which can become a serious issue. I know how it affects you. The initial low phase was difficult for me to handle.”

To top his feelings off, another hurdle in his way ended up being the complete isolation, “It’s important to stay close to your loved ones in such difficult times. And that made me even more sad.”

In order to get through his mental anguish, the one thing which always helped him was perceiving this time as temporary, “It’s not just me, the entire world is struggling. Only a positive attitude can help us sail through. These are the things my family and friends made me believe in all over again. Those everyday calls and video calls really helped.”

Once all is settled down the actor looks forward to “spending time with my parents and sister after my quarantine period gets over.”