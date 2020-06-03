Meera Chopra receives rape, death threats on Twitter

Bollywood actress Meera Chopra has filed a complaint after receiving rape and death threats from Jr NTR fans on social media.



Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera held a #askmeera session on Twitter Tuesday where she said she likes Mahesh Babu more than Jr NTR.

Meera’s statement created outrage among the fans of Jr NTR and they threatened her on Twitter.

The actress has filed a complaint against the trolls with Hyderabad Cyber Cell besides urging Hyderabad police and the microblogging website to take action against the abusers.

She informed her fans saying “Just want to inform everybody who supported me, complaint has been filed against all the abusive tweets. NTR fans cannot cyber bully any woman.”

Meera Chopra received support from her fans on Twitter as well.

She thanked the fans for extending support to her.

“Thankyou each one of you for supporting me. Lets make this place safe for women and take down those losers who abuse and give death threats. Lets raise our voice against #womenabuse #rape,” she tweeted.



