Amitabh Bachchan shares fun fact from time he got married to Jaya Bachchan

Legendary Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is celebrating 47th wedding anniversary with wife Jaya Bachchan today, shared a fun fact from the time the couple got married.



The Pink actor turned to Instagram and shared adorable photos from their wedding ceremony.

Amitabh recalled that he had decided that after the success of his film Zanjeer, also features Jaya, they would along with a few friends go to London for the first time to celebrate it.

However, when his father came to know about the plan, he did not approve the trip unless Amitabh decided to marry Jaya.



Sharing the photos, Amitabh wrote, “47 years .. today .. June 3, 1973 .. !! Had decided if Zanjeer would succeed, we would along with a few friends go to London for the first time .. My Father asked who you going with? When i told him who, he said you must marry her before you go .. else you don’t go .. So .. I obeyed ..!!”

Shortly after the legendary actor shared the pictures on Instagram, he received love and best wishes from the fans and fellow showbiz stars.