After Wajid Khan's demise, his mother tests positive for COVID-19

Indian music composer Wajid Khan left for heavenly abode, after succumbing to coronavirus and kidney ailments on Monday.

The musician's mother, Razina Khan, is now reported to have contracted COVID-19, according to a news portal, and is currently seeking treatment at a local hospital in Mumbai.

The report added that Wajid was being treated for kidney-related issues at the same hospital.

It also said that Wajid's mother was infected with the virus before him, as she came in contact with COVID-19 patients at the hospital.

Wajid, on the other hand, was diagnosed with kidney and throat infections and was being treated at the same hospital, before testing positive for COVID-19.

He was one half of the famous Bollywood composer duo, commonly known as Sajid-Wajid, who had composed a number of hit songs together.

Wajid's funeral took place at Versova cemetery in Mumbai.

