close
Tue Jun 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
June 2, 2020

After Wajid Khan's demise, his mother tests positive for COVID-19

Bollywood

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 02, 2020
After Wajid Khan's demise, his mother tests positive for COVID-19

Indian music composer Wajid Khan left for heavenly abode, after succumbing to coronavirus and kidney ailments on Monday. 

The musician's mother, Razina Khan, is now reported to have contracted COVID-19, according to a news portal, and is  currently seeking treatment at a local hospital in Mumbai. 

 The report added that Wajid was being treated for kidney-related issues at the same hospital.

It also said that Wajid's mother was infected with the virus before him, as she came in contact with COVID-19 patients at the hospital. 

Wajid, on the other hand, was diagnosed with kidney and throat infections and was being treated at the same hospital, before testing positive for COVID-19. 

He was one half of the famous Bollywood composer duo, commonly known as Sajid-Wajid, who had composed a number of hit songs together.

Wajid's funeral took place at Versova cemetery in Mumbai. 

Latest News

More From Bollywood