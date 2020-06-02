'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke enthralls fans in new horror 'Murder Manual'

'Game of Thrones' actress Emilia Clarke is starring in horror anthology Murder Manual, in which she plays as a haunted circus performer.

'Murder Manual' is reportedly an anthology of eight 'creepy, terrifying chapters'. It is now streaming on Amazon Prime, which includes a short film called 'Shackled' that Clarke starred in back in 2012.



The all episodes tell different stories, but producers claimed they are all connected in some way, encouraging viewers to play close attention to each one to work out what links them.

Clarke's tale follows 'a girl who is held captive by a circus that must be rescued by her husband', others in the series also include 'a little girl's journey from a world of nightmares into the nightmare of reality', 'a gay couple's romantic getaway in Palm Springs that turns murderous' and 'a young woman whose rideshare turns deadly'.

It also stars Hadley Fraser (The Legend of Tarzan), Sylvia Panacione (Jane the Virgin), Maria Olsen (Paranormal Activity 3) and Bryan Manley Davis (The Devil's Well), with directors including Michael Escobedo, Kelly Hallmark, Matt Newton, Sam N. Powell, Toni Tikkanen and Nour Wazzi.

After the trailer dropped, many fans were excited to catch Clarke in action once again.