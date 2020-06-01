close
Mon Jun 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
June 1, 2020

Salman Khan pays tribute to Wajid Khan

Bollywood

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 01, 2020
 

Salman Khan on Monday said he would always remember and miss his friend Wajid who died  on Sunday.

The Bollywood actor  expressed his grief  hours after the  news of the musician  shocked the Indian entertainment industry. 

Taking to Twitter, the "Bharat" actor paid tribute to his friend, saying he would also love, respect, remember and miss Wajid.

"Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace," Salman Khan wrote.

Several Indian actors and singers have offered their condolences on social media after learning about the death of Wajid Khan. 

Latest News

More From Bollywood