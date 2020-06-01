Salman Khan pays tribute to Wajid Khan

Salman Khan on Monday said he would always remember and miss his friend Wajid who died on Sunday.

The Bollywood actor expressed his grief hours after the news of the musician shocked the Indian entertainment industry.

Taking to Twitter, the "Bharat" actor paid tribute to his friend, saying he would also love, respect, remember and miss Wajid.

"Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace," Salman Khan wrote.

Several Indian actors and singers have offered their condolences on social media after learning about the death of Wajid Khan.

