Zaira Wasim fires back at haters after criticism on locust tweet

Zaira Wasim had earlier deleted her Instagram after facing criticism

Former Bollywood actor Zaira Wasim reactivated her social media accounts and hit back at all the trolls attacking her post on locusts.

The Dangal star responded to Canadian journalist Tarek Fateh who said: “Indian Muslim actress @ZairaWasimmm mocks her own countrymen as being victims of Allah’s wrath. This is how she explains locust swarm.”

Responding to him Zaira began: “Asalamualaykum Uncle Fateh.”

“While I too agree making claims like `this is wrath or a curse’ when the world is going through so much is a really insensitive one, I wish to also emphasise that making a claim on our own as big as It’s a wrath or curse of Allah upon any land* is a statement one is making on behalf of Allah, which is actually a religiously irresponsible one and a sin and also a claim I never made, let alone mock anyone,” she continued.

“My tweet was completely taken out of context and blown out of proportion and none of the opinions, whether good or bad, define the reality of my intentions, for that is between me and My Rabb, and something which I’m not even going to explain, for I’m only accountable to Allah and not His creation,” she went on to say.

“The world is going through a tough time and a lot of hatred and bigotry already, the least we could do is not add more to it,” she concluded.