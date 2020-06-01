Ajay Devgn provides ventilators to Dharavi quarantine facility

Ajay Devgn paid for free ventilators for a total of 15 days for the Dharavi quarantine facility

Ajay Devgn recently went above and beyond for citizens after it was revealed that he paid off a total of 15 days’ worth of treatment in a newly established 200-bed facility built for the treatment of COVID-19.

The facility was created in a slum locality and was backed by the assistant municipal commissioner. G-North. Kiran Dighavkar. The commissioner complimented the actor, stating, “We told him we needed oxygen cylinders for all 200 beds and two portable ventilators. He readily agreed to pay for them.”

The facility was constructed in a total of 15 days and is made up of four doctors in-house, as well as 12 nurses and 20 attendants in the ward.

