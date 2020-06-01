Lara Dutta voices out against those comparing her success to Priyanka Chopra's

Lara Dutta slammed those who tried to compare her life journey to that of Priyanka Chopra at one point.

Lara Dutta has always been compared to her counterparts, Priyanka Chopra and Dia Mirza ever since the trio won the 2000 Miss India beauty pageant. All women ended up winning Miss Universe, the Miss World titles and even Miss Asia Pacific crowns.

However, from that point on, all three women took to different ventures, yet they were always compared to each other. Once, according to Hindustan Times, Lara was questioned by a journalist about whether she had regretful feelings about not perusing offers in Hollywood like Priyanka Chopra.

In a rather snappy comeback, Lara replied by saying, “What do you want? You want two girls to be clones of each other? If one goes left, the other one should go left as well? If one goes right then I should too? Why are you proud of us as Indians? If you want both the girls should walk the same path then what is so special about us?”

She also added that all three of them are currently at life’s different phases, and as a result of that, are happy in their own lives. “Do we not look happy to you? Then why do you want all of us to be like each other?”