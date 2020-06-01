Tanushree Dutta opens up on the importance of meditation amid quarantine

Tanushree Dutta, like many other actors has been engaging in a number of healing activities and spiritual practices under the wisdom of Bhagavad Gita amid lockdown.

She recently curated a special online workshop from her home in the US in an attempt to pass on the healing energies of her spiritual practice to numerous people across the world. Through this, she desires to act as a “pillar of strength for those who are weak, a guiding light for the blind and lost, and a beacon of hope for the broken and hopeless.”

According to Hindustan Times, Dutta claims, “I’ve been a spiritual seeker all of my life and an active meditation practitioner for the last 10-11 years. So I guess it’s a natural flow for me to become some sort of a teacher/ healer and coach eventually, to help people deal with their anxieties in a holistic way."

Dutta concluded by saying, "I know not only meditation, but also energy clearing and healing techniques and many other subtler things that can greatly benefit humanity during this crisis and transition.”

