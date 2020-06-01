Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif say they will always remember Wajid Khan’s smile

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra mourned the death of composer and singer Wajid Khan and said that they would always remember his smile and laugh.



Wajid Khan passed away at the age of 42 after contracting coronavirus. He was also suffering from kidney ailment for the past few months and had undergone kidney transplant as well.

Wajid’s death came as shock for everyone and left Bollywood celebrities grieving.

Priyanka Chopra turned to Twitter and said, “Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling.”

“Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers. @wajidkhan7.”

Katrina Kaif shared a throwback photo of Wajid on Instagram and wrote, “Rip wajid bhai. will always remember your smile.”







