Hardik Pandya, Natasa expecting their first child

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic are expecting their first child, the couple has announced.



Hardik and Natasa made the official announcement on their respective Instagram handles with a loved-up pictures showing the model’s baby bump.

Hardik wrote, “Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes.”

Natasa said, “Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it's only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes.”



Congratulatory messages started pouring in shortly after they announced the big news.



Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, while commenting on Hardik’s post, wrote, “Congratulations to you both H. Lots of love and blessings for the 3rd member of your clan.”