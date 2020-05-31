Akshay Kumar quashes rumours about him booking entire plane for sister during lockdown

Akshay Kumar further said that he may also head towards the courts over the false news

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar was recently all over the news over allegedly booking an entire flight for his sister Alka Bhatia.

However, the Padman actor has now refuted reports of his sister and her two kids flying via a charter flight that was booked for them entirely, saying she hasn’t travelled anywhere since the lockdown was imposed.

“This news about me booking a charter flight for my sister and her two kids is FAKE from start to end. She has not travelled anywhere since the lockdown and she has only one child!” he tweeted.

The 52-year-old further said that he may also head towards the courts over the false news being spread under his name.

“Contemplating legal action, enough of putting up with false, concocted reports!”

According to the report, Akshay had booked an entire passenger flight for his sister to fly from Mumbai to Delhi during the current coronavirus pandemic.