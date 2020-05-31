Khanewal bus crashes leaves six dead, more than 30 wounded

Among the deceased was a four-year-old as well. The News/Files

KHANEWAL: A bus crash here near the city's Pull Rangu left at least six people dead and 32 others wounded, rescue officials said Sunday, adding that the passengers were travelling from Shakargarh to Bahawalpur.



According to the Rescue 1122 officials led by District Emergency Officer Dr Ijaz Anjum, the bus had suddenly overturned while saving a motorcyclist.



Six passengers died on the spot, the officials said, adding that those who were critically injured were shifted to Nishtar Hospital, Multan, while others were moved to district headquarters (DHQ) hospital Khanewal and tehsil headquarters (THQ) hospital Kabirwala.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi called the doctors on duty at the hospitals and expressed grief over loss of precious lives in the sad incident.

Sherazi also directed the hospital's administration to extend better health facilities to the injured.

Assistant Commissioner Shabbir Dogar reached the trauma centre at DHQ Khanewal to inquire about the health of injured and reviewed the treatment facilities.

Buzdar expresses grief over Khanewal crash

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the Khanewal bus accident and sought a report from Commissioner Multan Shanul Haq about the incident.

Buzdar also directed to provide best medical treatment facilities to the wounded people.

He also extended sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured, according to an official handout issued Sunday.