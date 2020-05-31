Video: Sara Ali Khan shares her weight-loss journey

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who has been treating her fans with throwback photos and videos from quarantine amid coronavirus pandemic, posted a video showcasing her weight-loss journey.



The Simmba actress turned to Instagram and shared an inspirational video montage with caption “Namaste Darshako Lockdown Edition. Episode 2: From Sara ka Sara to Sara ka aadha’.

Over two minutes video begins with a clip from pre-transformation days of Sara Ali Khan and how after rigorous training and workout, the actress lost her weight almost a half.



The video has cameo appearances of Ibrahim Ali Khan.

It also gives glimpse of Sara’s working out at different locations including her home and gym besides Pilates class.

It may be noted here that the actress has started a series called ‘lockdown edition’ on Instagram handle to give the fans a sneak peek into her life.

Earlier, she shared her video of her India tour.



