Akshay Kumar to opt for a digital release of 'Laxmmi Bomb' amid COVID-19. Photo: Gulf News

Akshay Kumar’s recent films have been quite popular with the masses ever since the first day of release and to that extent Laxmmi Bomb is no exception. With is OTT release garnering such a massive amount of revenue already, it appears the producers plan to sell the film digitally for a whopping Rs 125 crore.

In a report by Pinkvilla, a source close to the production announced, "It's true that the film will now be premiering on Hot Star. Although there was a bit of disagreement initially, everyone is on the same page now. The movie will indeed be releasing online."

However, it appears the official announcement has still not been made as of yet. "The team needs a month to prepare the project. A bit of post-production work remains and they are waiting for the lockdown to get over. So the film won't hit the OTT platforms at least till a month after the lockdown is lifted. So the release date isn't decided yet.”

The film has already been showcased on OTT platforms and has already generated a lot of revenue, however the source further commented, "Laxmmi Bomb has been sold for a staggering Rs 125 crore. But while the number is huge considering digital rates, what one must not forget is that it had the potential of earning over 200 crore at the box office, despite a clash with Salman Khan's Radhe. So the total revenue that the team will make out of it, is much less."