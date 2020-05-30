Deepika Padukone reveals what she has been up to amid lockdown. Photo: bhaskarlive

With the current world crisis in view, many celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, are still maintaining self-isolation during this time and as a result of that, are going forward with pre-production planning regarding their upcoming projects.

Since she has been hauled up at home, the actor has been having a number of virtual meetings and script reading sessions.

According to a report by Mid-Day, sources claim "Deepika has been working on her projects that are already announced and is also listening to newer scripts via video conferencing to decide her next projects"

The source also added, "Had it not been for the lockdown, Deepika would have currently been in Sri Lanka, shooting for Shakun Batra's untitled next that also stars actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday"

Her journey has been remarkable in the past and fans can be sure she has even more remarkable performances up her sleeve.