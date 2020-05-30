Irrfan Khan’s wife pens down emotional note to mark one month of husband’s death

Bollywood star Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar penned down an emotional note for the legendary actor to mark one month of his death.



Sutapa turned to Facebook and shared throwback loved-up photos of the Hindi Medium actor with a verse from sufi poet Rumi’s poem A Great Wagon.

"Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing there is a field. I'll meet you there. When the soul lies down in that grass the world is too full to talk about."

“It's just a matter of time...milenge baaten karenge.... Till we meet again”, she wrote.



Irrfan Khan died on April 29, 2020 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

The actor is survived by wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons Babil and Ayan.